Spellman Museum of Stamps in Weston welcomes creator of Betty White stamp

WESTON, Mass. — The Spellman Museum of Stamps and Postal History in Weston welcomed a Boston-area illustrator to showcase the creation of the Betty White Forever Stamp.

Dale Stephanos, the creator, spoke about the creative process, from initial commission to final approval. The thoughtful, hidden details within the portrait pay tribute to White’s lifelong advocacy for animals.

Visitors also learned how stamps are made and how subjects are selected.

The Betty White Forever Stamp was released by the United States Postal Service in March 2025, has quickly become popular among collectors and fans, with a sheet retailing for just over $15.

The Spellman Museum, is located on the Regis College campus. The museum is dedicated to the collection and study of postage stamps.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group