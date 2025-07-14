Specialized exercise program helping patients with brain injuries, neurological condition

LEXINGTON, Mass. — A specialized fitness program called “Neuro-Fit” in Lexington is helping individuals with brain injuries and neurological disorders engage in physical activity and improve their quality of life.

Developed at Supportive Living in Lexington, Neuro-Fit provides a long-term fitness solution for people with a wide array of conditions, such as stroke recovery to Parkinson’s disease.

The program offers participants a supportive environment to exercise safely, which can be challenging in traditional fitness settings.

“It means everything to me,” said Mike Martignetti, a participant with Friedreich’s ataxia, a genetic neuromuscular disease.

Martignetti was once an active athlete who played hockey, golf, and soccer.

“To keep physically active, I think staves off my decline dramatically.”

Lindsay Weir, the program director, explained, “Neuro-Fit is a long-term fitness solution for survivors of brain injury or people living with other neurogenerative diagnoses.”

Neuro-Fit pairs participants with interns on a one-to-one basis, providing personalized support and guidance during exercise sessions.

This approach not only benefits the participants but also offers valuable experience to the interns, who are college students studying fields related to health and wellness.

“What I like most of all is the staff are getting college credit for helping us, with the experts there to guide them. It’s really enjoyable,” said Martignetti.

The program is designed to be accessible to everyone, regardless of financial situation.

As a non-profit organization, Supportive Living subsidizes costs through various funding sources and offers financial assistance and a sliding scale to ensure no one is turned away.

Neuro-Fit classes are available at YMCA facilities in Beverly, Marblehead, and Lexington, providing multiple locations for participants to engage in the program.

Neuro-Fit is making a significant impact on its participants, helping them regain strength and confidence.

As Mike Martignetti noted, “It’s heartwarming to see them come in a wheelchair and with minimal ability and see them in a year’s time using a walker.”

