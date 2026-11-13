Special delivery: NH police officer completes DoorDash order after stopping driver for speeding

HAMPTON, N.H. — Hampton police made an unexpected delivery Friday morning.
Police Officer Capt. Azarian said he conducted a traffic stop on Route 101 near the interchange after seeing a vehicle traveling 90 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Officers said the driver was operating with a suspended license and in the process of completing a DoorDash delivery.
The driver was issued summonses for speeding, improper passing, and operating while on suspension. A licensed driver responded to the scene and took the vehicle.
Police decided that, rather than letting the customer’s order go undelivered, they would hand-deliver it to the CVS in Hampton.
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