Sparks fly after box truck gets stuck in Sumner Tunnel

BOSTON — An overheight box truck in the Sumner Tunnel caused a traffic backup for Boston-area drivers Monday evening.
Video from MassDOT shows the truck hit the ceiling, causing sparks to fly before getting wedged just before 5:30 p.m.
A line of red brake lights quickly forms behind the stopped vehicle.
MassDOT told Boston 25 News that the truck was removed and all lanes were back open around 6:30 p.m.
