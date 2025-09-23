Sparks fly after box truck gets stuck in Sumner Tunnel

BOSTON — An overheight box truck in the Sumner Tunnel caused a traffic backup for Boston-area drivers Monday evening.

Video from MassDOT shows the truck hit the ceiling, causing sparks to fly before getting wedged just before 5:30 p.m.

A line of red brake lights quickly forms behind the stopped vehicle.

MassDOT told Boston 25 News that the truck was removed and all lanes were back open around 6:30 p.m.

