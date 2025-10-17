South Shore realtor held on $100k bail in embezzlement case

BROCKTON, Mass. — 63-year-old Stephen Webster, until recently, a South Shore realtor, owner of Success! Realty pleaded not guilty to all charges at Brockton Superior Court in an embezzlement case involving millions of dollars.

Prosecutors allege Webster illegally tapped into homeowner escrow accounts, and even borrowed money from other real estate agents to fund an extravagant lifestyle that included a high-rent Florida property, expensive cars, jet skis, boats, vacations, and trips to Boston and Florida casinos.

“The allegations are there was $11million that was diverted out of accounts. As we speak right now, there’s approximately $1.3 million that is unaccounted for. Including but not limited to 500 thousand dollars or so in monies that are owed to brokers, commissions, downpayment on homes,” said Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

The case first came to light last December when Webster abruptly closed Success Realty, cutting homeowners off from their money and agents from their commissions.

Webster was arrested in September at his home in Florida; he’s been in custody ever since.

In Court, his attorney said Webster never intended to defraud anyone.

“He wasn’t intentionally defrauding anyone. He was trying to make ends meet and cover losses,” said defense attorney Shannon Byrnes

Beyond this case, Webster is facing other civil suits, many of them from other real estate agents.

Attorney Rich Vetstein tells me his client lost more than 200 thousand dollars to Webster

“This is one of the worst cases of embezzlement in terms of real estate brokerages I’ve ever seen, possibly the worst in Massachusetts history,” said attorney Richard Vetstein.

Bail was set at $100,000 cash for Stephen Webster

He is due back in court on November 13th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

