South Shore bracing for nor’easter flooding when high tide hits

SCITUATE, Mass. — Signs warning of flooding from Tuesday’s nor’easter are posted along the South Shore, including in Scituate, where residents have taken steps to mitigate storm damage.

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning for the coast of southeastern Massachusetts until 5 p.m.

“One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways,” the NWS said in a statement.

Significant beach erosion is also possible along the coast.

“Many coastal roads become impassable around high tide. Flooding 1 to 2 feet deep affects some coastal roads and low-lying areas from Revere and Winthrop through Boston to the South Shore and communities along Cape Cod Bay,” the NWS warned. “Flooding also affects roads near Edgartown Harbor and Nantucket Harbor and approaches Five Corners in Vineyard Haven.”

While the snowfall totals have changed, the timing of the high tide has not. Winds are expected to be strong, which could make it worse.

Scituate town officials are urging people who live along the coast to be prepared for a tide of over 11 feet when it peaks Tuesday night.

“Normally high tide is in the 9-foot range and then when it gets up over 10-10.5 feet, that’s an astronomically high tide, and then you combine that with the wind pushing all that water in, that just spells trouble,” Scituate Town Administrator Jim Boudreau said.

Scituate resident Joanne Wyckoff said, “I surround my house with sandbags so the water doesn’t completely destroy it.”

High tides can bring flooding to Marshfield

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

