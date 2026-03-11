Son of Cher and late Gregg Allman facing arraignment after 2 arrests in New Hampshire

SALEM, N.H. — Elijah Allman — the son of music icon Cher and the late Gregg Allman — is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday following two separate arrests in New Hampshire last week.

Police say Allman was first taken into custody after allegedly causing a disturbance at St. Paul’s School in Concord. After being released, he allegedly broke into a home in Windham two days later, leading to a second arrest.

Allman is now facing multiple charges, including criminal mischief, burglary, and breach of bail.

The recent arrests occur years after his mother attempted to intervene in his personal affairs. During the conservatorship hearings three years ago, Cher told the court that Allman was dealing with both mental health issues and addiction.

A judge ultimately denied that request, which would have given her oversight of his decisions.

Allman remains in the Rockingham County Department of Corrections in what is called preventive detention.

Further updates on the case are expected following Allman’s court appearance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

