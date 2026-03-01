TMZ: Elijah Allman, son of Cher, arrested at New Hampshire prep school

CONCORD, N.H. — Elijah Allman, the son of iconic singer and songwriter Cher, was arrested on Friday at St. Paul’s School in New Hampshire, according to a report from TMZ.

In a release from Concord, New Hampshire Police, authorities say there were dispatched around 6:51 p.m. to the school for the report of an unwanted guest.

911 callers reported that a male, who had no association with the school, was in the dining hall allegedly causing a disturbance and acting belligerently.

Concord Police Officers arrived on scene and made contact the male who was identified as 49-year-old Elijah Allman of Malibu, California.

As a result of the incident, Allman was charged with two counts of simple assault, trespassing, criminal threatening, and disorderly conduct.

Allman was processed and released. He will be arraigned at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group