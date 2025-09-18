Somerville gym goes 3 weeks without trash collection as Republic Services strike approaches 80 days

A gym in Somerville that has been the host of a community fridge since the pandemic is facing extra fees for the trash piling up outside their dumpster, as a result of the food insecurity resource. Though, with Republic Services workers approaching their 80th day on strike, the fridge isn’t the only reason why the trash is continuing to pile up.

Republic Services has been the center of a union strike since July, and for Crossfit Somerville, that meant they went a 3-week long stretch without having their trash collected.

“Our trash pick-up has been more sporadic that we’d like,” said owner, JT Scott.

Scott is a Somerville City Councilor who has owned Crossfit Somerville since 2011. He explained since it’s a commercial business, the city of Sommerville requires him to use a private trash collection service, and he specifically chose Republic Services because their workers are unionized.

“It’s been something we’ve been struggling with, balancing the need to support organized labor and also the need to maintain a clean and healthy environment for everybody in the neighborhood,” Scott said.

On Thursday, Teamsters Local 25 told Boston25 “talks continue,” while Republic Services said there’s “no updates to provide on negotiations.”

It comes after Gov. Maura Healey called on the company to negotiate in good faith last month.

Republic Services' most recent update from Sept. 3 reads, “We are disappointed but not surprised that Local 25 voted to extend its work stoppage. Our replacement employees and support staff will continue servicing our customers in Greater Boston.”

Though, the continuing services haven’t been consistent according to Scott and his teammates who put up signs on the dumpster, asking the community to be mindful of the trash accumulation.

“It’s just to remind folks that this is a community resource and it takes community support to keep it clean and to keep it functioning,” Scott said.

That resource is their community fridge which the business has been hosting for 5-years, which adds to the trash pile, but is well loved and supported by the community.

“You can see out there now, it’s beautiful because folks in the community heard that call and appreciate what this food security resource means for our neighbors and so they really did come together to help get through,” Scott said.

While the neighbors came to help clean up the added trash from the community fridge as they waited for Republic Services, there are now more efforts at the state level to establish more community fridges for those facing food insecurity.

Rep. Homar Gomez is sponsoring HB126 which he said would establish community fridges in low-income communities, put someone in-charge of keeping the fridge clean and maintain proper temperature, and work with businesses to overcome liability concerns regarding hosting the community fridge.

“This is really important for the community, now more than ever,” Rep Gomez said. “What we’re doing with this legislation is putting the language in place for the whole commonwealth on how to do this in a proper way.”

The bill is currently being reviewed in committee.

