Somerville firefighter charged in alleged World Cup ticket scam to face judge

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A Somerville firefighter is due in court today, accused of scamming victims out of more than $14,000 by promising World Cup tickets he never delivered.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said 50-year-old Robert Whelan claimed he could secure tickets through his status as a New England Patriots season ticket holder. However, the Patriots told Boston 25 they do not have a season ticket holder by that name.

Prosecutors allege Whelan accepted more than $14,000 from victims after claiming he had priority access and could purchase World Cup tickets for groups through his supposed season ticket contact.

According to the DA, after taking the money, Whelan sent victims fake email confirmations, but the tickets were never delivered, and the money was never refunded.

When victims began demanding repayment, prosecutors say Whelan claimed he was withdrawing $157,000 from his pension to reimburse them. He allegedly created a fake email, purportedly from the president of the pension board, falsely indicating the withdrawal had been approved.

Whelan is charged with larceny over $250 by false pretenses, forgery of a document, and uttering a false instrument. He is scheduled to appear in Somerville District Court today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group