Sold-out Zach Bryan show at Gillette Stadium prompts travel advisory

FOXBORO, Mass. — Motorists are being warned of increased traffic on roads and highways near Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Wednesday when country star Zach Brown takes to perform in front of a sold-out crowd.

Bryan is bringing his “Quittin Time Tour” to Gillette with special guests including Jason Isabell and 400 Unit, as well as Levi Turner.

Wednesday’s show marks the first of two trips Bryan is making to Foxboro this summer. He’ll return for a second show on July 17.

The show on Wednesday starts at 7 p.m. with parking lots opening at 3 p.m. and gates at 5 p.m.

Foxboro officials say roads in the area, including Route 1, will likely be jammed in the hours leading up to the show.

When driving to Gillette Stadium, officials recommend motorists use Waze for navigation services and traffic updates.

The MBTA did offer special commuter rail service to the stadium for the show but tickets sold out quickly.

