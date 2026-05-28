Soaring utilities bills create momentum to expand nuclear power

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The demand and cost continues to surge for electricity.

Electric consumption in New England is expected to grow 40% over the next 20 years.

This is putting a renewed focus on expanding nuclear power and recharging a debate over safety and health concerns.

Turning on the lights in a Massachusetts home is particularly expensive, ranking third highest by kilowatt per hour.

The rate of $.3151 is 75% above the national average according to www.electricchoice.com.

“Bills are too high,” said Governor Maura Healey in her State of the Commonwealth speech this past winter.

“Our strategy, my strategy, is all of the above: wind, solar, hydro, gas, nuclear. Whatever it takes to power our homes and businesses and cut your costs.”

Massachusetts hasn’t had an operating nuclear power plant since 2019, when the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth ceased operations.

In March, Healey went on to co-sign a letter with all of the New England Governors. It outlined support for expanding nuclear power.

In part, it said: “Advanced nuclear generation, including new designs with improved efficiency, safety, and operational flexibility, could contribute to meeting our region’s need for affordable and dependable energy supply…”

Paul Craney, the executive director of the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, said “I think they should be embracing it completely.”

He’s usually at odds with the Governor’s proposals.

But not this time.

He thinks expanding nuclear power is essential to the region’s future.

“It’s always going to be consistent. It doesn’t go up and down. It produces power when it’s windy and when it’s not windy, when it’s sunny and when it’s not sunny. It’s just always going to be available.”

A report from the Healey administration outlines several steps to grow nuclear power in the state.

One is to expand what’s known as Advanced Nuclear Technology, which relies on the creation of “SMRs”, or small modular reactors.

Healey also plans to partner with UMass Lowell to develop nuclear fusion technologies.

Mary Lampert of Duxbury said this is “drinking the Kool-Aid”.

She founded Pilgrim Watch to track problems at the old plant in Plymouth.

She is not happy with the Governor.

“It’s disappointing and surprising because she’s a lawyer and has been trained in analytical thinking. She says they’re safe, give me a break. Based on what? Based on paper designs by a variety of different companies. None have been built.”

Priscilla Beach in Plymouth is in Pilgrim’s shadow. People there are concerned about a comeback for nuclear power.

Resident Joanne Corrigan is very upset with the Governor. “When she was AG, we all voted for her. She held their feet to the fire all the time over there to make sure they were keeping us safe. She becomes governor, and she gets selective memory.”

Jo-Anne Wilson-Keenan of East Dennis added, “I think nuclear power can fit into the plan for the state, but it has to be nuclear power with safeguards. We also need a great deal of research on any new type of reactors.”

The Governor is also trying to repeal a voter referendum from the 1980s which was passed in the wake of the crisis at the Three Mile Island Plant.

It mandates a specific referendum to site any new nuclear facility and also requires that the federal government must have established a repository for nuclear waste, which has never happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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