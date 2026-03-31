Snowboarder seriously injured on NH mountain

FRANCONIA, NH — A snowboarder is seriously hurt after an accident on Cannon Mountain.

According to NH Fish and Game, shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, officers were notified of an injured snowboarder out of bounds at Cannon Mountain Ski Area.

The snowboarder, identified as Ethan Haust, 36, of Ashland, NH, had been snowboarding at Cannon Mountain Ski Area with a group of his friends when they decided to finish the day in a zone, which is not patrolled or maintained, outside of the ski area facilities.

While navigating through a steep, rocky section, Haust caught his edge and collided with a tree.

Haust was unable to get out or move through steep terrain due to the severity of the injury, and his friends called for help.

Two available ski patrollers responded to the location and rendered medical aid.

Due to the technical mountain terrain and conditions that Haust was in, ropes were required to safely extricate and transport him back to the base of the mountain, where he was transported to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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