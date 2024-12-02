Snow is expected in Massachusetts this week. Here’s a timeline and projected totals

DEDHAM, Mass. — Another storm could bring snow and rain to Massachusetts this week as cold temperatures settle in across the region.

Monday and Tuesday will feature frigid mornings with sunrise temps in the teens and 20s, giving way to the arrival of a fast-moving clipper system, Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.

The wintry storm is expected to arrive late Wednesday night and persist into Thursday morning, according to Spear. Light rain and snow could linger through the afternoon hours.

A coating of up to 3 inches of snow is possible north and west of Interstate 95, while towns to the east will likely face wet roads. The highest snowfall totals will be at higher elevations.

The next storm will come through Wed night - Thu with a mix of rain and snow.

Towns east of I-95 will most likely face wet roads while those west will pick up minor snow where temperatures are expected to run closer to the freezing mark.@boston25 #mawx #nhwx #newengland pic.twitter.com/KalcfV1jGe — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) December 2, 2024

“Closer to the coast, you’ll see snow and rain, but sticking will be difficult with temperatures expected to remain above freezing,” Spear said in her latest forecast. “I don’t want to rule out a grassy coating east of 128 into Boston, but roads will be generally wet in the city and southeastern Massachusetts.”

Spear said the weather could lead to some traffic delays on Wednesday night into the Thursday commutes.

Windy and cold conditions will set in on Thursday night with dry weather back for Friday.

