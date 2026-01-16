Snow expected for Sunday’s Patriots/Texans matchup

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — It won’t quite be the Snow Bowl, but flakes are expected for Sunday’s playoff matchup between the Patriots and Texans.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Geoff Bansen has been tracking it.

“It’s trending in the direction for some light snow right around the start of the game, possibly picking up a little bit as the game goes along,” Bansen forecasted on Friday.

He added, “I don’t think it’ll be white-out conditions, but folks heading to the game should plan ahead.”

That could be bad news for the Texans, a team that is already playing on a short week and on the road. They play inside a dome when they’re at home in Houston.

Texans quarterback CJ Stroud doesn’t regularly play in cold weather, let alone in snow. The cold temps didn’t appear to faze him and the Texans in their Wild Card round win over the Steelers. The temperature at kickoff in Pittsburgh on Monday night was 30 degrees, with a feel-like temperature of 26 degrees, and wind gusts up to 15 miles per hour.

When Stroud was under center at Ohio State in 2021, rival Michigan beat them in a snow game. He played well, though, throwing for 394 yards and tossing two touchdowns.

Last season, the Texans traveled to Kansas City for a playoff game against the Chiefs that featured weather below freezing. Houston lost in a close one, 23-14. Stroud played well, completing 68% of his passes for 245 yards.

As for Patriots quarterback Drake Maye? The jury is out. Maye grew up and played college ball in North Carolina. He’s been playing in New England for the past two years, though. Just last weekend, the temperature at kickoff for the Wild Card win against the Chargers was 36 degrees, with a feel-like temperature of 24 degrees.

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v New England Patriots - NFL 2025 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 11: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots scrambles with the ball defended by Daiyan Henley #0 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Snow and messy weather conditions have historically been an advantage for the Patriots. Tom Brady put together an impressive 61-9 record in games below 40 degrees during his 20 years with the Patriots.

He excelled in the snow. He wore a neoprene “scuba suit” or wetsuit top under his uniform during cold-weather games to insulate his core, block wind, and stay warm without restricting movement, a tactic he started for a frigid 2004 playoff game.

Wide receiver Dedric Ward #17 of the New England Patriots runs the ball during the game against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional playoffs on January 10, 2004 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

“I know exactly what to wear. I know how many layers to wear every degree,” Brady told a reporter in January of 2015. “I’m a (bleeping) machine, man, I’m a (bleeping) machine!”

Divisional Playoffs - Baltimore Ravens v New England Patriots FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 10: Tom Brady #12 and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talk before the 2014 AFC Divisional Playoffs game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on January 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) (Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

There are several notable snow games in Patriots history.

In December 1982, the Patriots and Dolphins were locked at zero apiece for almost the entire game amid heavy snow. Late in the game, a snowplow operator was called onto the field to clear a spot on the field so New England kicker John Smith could kick the game-winning field goal to give the Patriots a 3–0 win. The operator was a convict on work release, who jokingly remarked, “What are they gonna do, throw me in jail?”

patriots dolphins 1982 (New England Patriots)

Who could forget the “Snow Bowl” in January 2002? Or, perhaps more commonly known as the “Tuck Rule” game. It’s the game that sparked the Patriots’ dynasty in the early 2000s. The Patriots beat the Raiders during a blizzard in the Divisional round.

BRADY WOODSON BIEKERT File-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) loses the ball after being brought down by Oakland Raiders' Charles Woodson, right, while Greg Biekert (54) moves to recover the ball in the fourth quarter of their AFC Division Playoff game in Foxboro, Mass. Saturday night, Jan. 19, 2002. The play was appealed, and the Patriots retained possession. Raiders coach Jon Gruden says opening this season at Carolina and then playing New Orleans on made him feel like he was in a time warp. His nostalgia is even more amplified this week against New England. It’s been nearly two decades since he walked out of a snow-covered Foxboro Stadium on the wrong end of a 16-13 overtime loss to the Patriots in the infamous “tuck rule” game during the 2001 playoffs. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) (Elise Amendola/AP)

Tom Brady appeared to fumble late in the game, when suddenly the officials ruled that his arm was going forward, and it was instead ruled an incomplete pass. New England kicker Adam Vinatieri sent the game into overtime with a field goal through the snow and then won it with a kick in overtime.

In October 2009, most of Massachusetts was blanketed by unexpected snow. It favored the Patriots, who blew the doors off the visiting Tennessee Titans, 59-0. Brady put on a clinic, throwing for 380 yards with six touchdown passes. The Patriots’ offense amassed a staggering 619 total yards. Wes Welker caught 10 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Randy Moss reeled in eight passes for 129 yards and three touchdowns in the rout.

Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 18: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots calls out the play as Sebastian Vollmer #76 listens in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans on October 18, 2009 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)

