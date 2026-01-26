Snow doesn’t stop Patriots fans from picking up AFC Championship gear

FOXBORO, Mass. — The snow wasn’t stopping die-hard Patriots fans from coming to the Pro Shop to get their hands on AFC Championship shirts and hats after the big win.

“Congratulations to you guys,” said former Patriots Kicker Adam Vinatieri as he handed the Lamar Hunt trophy to Patriots Owner Robert Kraft.

The Patriots beat the Broncos on the road to win the AFC.

“9-0 on the road, road warriors, pretty excited,” said Mike Spampinato, a Patriots season ticket holder.

And fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on some more championship gear.

“Couped up in the snow all day yesterday, just wanted to celebrate the big win,” said Spampinato.

For some—getting the gear was part of their childhood memories—that has now grown into tradition.

“Every time they would win I would come with my mom growing up as a kid so I knew I had to get over,” said Ethan Hadley, a Patriots fan.

As soon as the Pro Shop opened, fans grabbed AFC Championship t shirts and hats to show support for their young QB.

“Drake ‘Drake Maye’ Maye, he’s Drake Maye, he’s MVP,” said Cameron Pallof, a Patriots fan.

It’s been seven years since the last time the Patriots were in the Super Bowl—and that’s considered a drought by some.

“I’ve waited so long, we haven’t been in a Super Bowl since I’ve been in high school,” said Brandon Burrows of Rhode Island.

“You know you get spoiled, the past couple of years have been tough but now you realize how much you miss this.

The excitement in New England is back—especially when many weren’t expecting the team to get this far.

“I never would’ve expected a turnaround this quick after the brady era it’s amazing, I can’t believe it I’m so excited,” said Hadley.

Fans are proud to wear these shirts again—and hoping they’ll be back in two weeks to purchase more championship gear.

“Just to be here again, to experience it again I’m fired up there’s nothing I love more than football and I can’t wait, I can’t wait for the game,” Burrows.

“Can’t believe we’re going back,” said Hadley.

The team comes back to Gillette and will be here for a week before they head back to the west coast to get ready for Super Bowl 60 and take on the Seattle Seahawks.

