Local

Smoky fire at Wakefield home sends one firefighter to the hospital, officials say

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Wakefield smoky fire

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Crews battled a smoky fire at a Wakefield home Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to a residence on Forest Street and were met with flames and heavy smoke conditions, according to a spokesperson from the Wakefield Fire Department.

Arriving crews searched the home and found no one inside.

A second alarm was ordered for mutual aid, and the fire was quickly knocked down.

One firefighter was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read