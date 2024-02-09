Smoky fire at Wakefield home sends one firefighter to the hospital, officials say

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Crews battled a smoky fire at a Wakefield home Friday morning.
Firefighters responded to a residence on Forest Street and were met with flames and heavy smoke conditions, according to a spokesperson from the Wakefield Fire Department.
Arriving crews searched the home and found no one inside.
A second alarm was ordered for mutual aid, and the fire was quickly knocked down.
One firefighter was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
