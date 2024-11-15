Smoke pours from Stoneham home as firefighters battle blaze

STONEHAM, Mass. — Firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out at a home in Stoneham on Friday morning.
Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Gould Street found smoke pouring from the eaves of a two-story home.
Video from the scene showed firefighters climbing a ladder truck to the roof, where they worked to access the burning section of the home.
Dozens of firefighters and EMS workers were spotted at the scene.
It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was in the home when the fire broke out.
This fire comes just hours after 14 people were displaced by a fire at an apartment building in town.
Boston 25 News is working to gather additional details.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
