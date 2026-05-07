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Small plane flips over during landing at Cape Cod airport

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Small plane flips over during landing at Cape Cod airport
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

HYANNIS, Mass. — A small plane flipped over while landing at the Cape Cod Gateway Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The Bearhawk lsa-8x flipped over around 3:30 this afternoon, the FAA told Boston 25 News.

The plane is a two-seat aircraft.

Barnstable police say one person onboard was checked out by first responders, but there’s no word on the pilot’s condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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