Small plane flips over during landing at Cape Cod airport

HYANNIS, Mass. — A small plane flipped over while landing at the Cape Cod Gateway Airport on Thursday afternoon.
The Bearhawk lsa-8x flipped over around 3:30 this afternoon, the FAA told Boston 25 News.
The plane is a two-seat aircraft.
Barnstable police say one person onboard was checked out by first responders, but there’s no word on the pilot’s condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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