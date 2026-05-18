Small plane crashes at Rhode Island airport

WESTERLY, R.I. — A small plane crashed on Monday at Westerly State Airport in Rhode Island.

According to police, the reports of a crash came in at around 12:15 p.m.

Westerly police said the incident involved a plane with a single occupant, who is now being rushed to the hospital.

In a statement, the FAA identified the plane as a Cessna C172, and the pilot was the only one on board at the time.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate and provide any further updates.

The pilot’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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