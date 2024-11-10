Slew of dolphin strandings across Cape Cod leads to rescues

Yarmouth Port, MA — Multiple dolphin strandings over 5 towns and 8 beaches in the Cape led to numerous rescues on Saturday.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) began its rescue process at 6:30 a.m. when the IFAW responded to 8 stranding locations, spanning the towns of Dennis and Wellfleet. They began their operation at Ellis Landing Beach.

As crews were working, they received another report at 8 a.m. of two more dolphins stranded at Sea Street Beach in Dennis. However, when they reached the beach, the two dolphins were unfortunately deceased.

“High winds, cold weather, challenging surf, and the large size of the animals all contributed to a strenuous response with obstacles at every turn,” said Kira Kasper, Biologist and Animal Rescue Responder at IFAW. “With multiple strandings at different locations, every moment counts.”

Within one hour, IFAW began receiving even more calls of stranded dolphins. One was reported stranded at First Encounter Beach in Eastham, two more at Crowes Pasture in Dennis, four more at the Herring River Gut in Wellfleet, two at Mayo Beach, and one at Skaket Beach in Orleans. The IFAW believes that these dolphins were all, at one point, part of the same “pod”, but are uncertain as to what caused them to dispatch.

Altogether, the IFAW and volunteers were able to stabilize, rescue, transport, and release a total of 10 dolphins that were stranded, releasing them into Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown, giving them the best chance to survive.

“Our responders worked non-stop to get out to each and every animal,” Kasper added. “Events like these require a rapid, coordinated response and the kind of specialized expertise we’ve spent years building. We’re grateful to our volunteers and community partners who enable us to do this lifesaving work.”

2024 has seen a historic high in dolphin strandings, especially within the Cape Cod Coastline. The IFAW continues to learn and improve the survival rates of dolphins that go through these traumatic events.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

