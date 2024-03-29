‘Skin stapler; forceps’: Hanson man arrested on federal dogfighting charges, several dogs seized

HANSON, Mass. — A Hanson man was arrested on federal dogfighting charges on Friday, accused of possessing dogs at his home to use the animals for illegal dogfighting and also using Facebook to communicate with other dogfighters.

John Murphy, 50, was indicted on nine counts of possessing animals for use in an animal fighting venture, in violation of the federal Animal Welfare Act, Acting U.S. Attorney Josh Levy said in a statement. Murphy was scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston on Friday morning.

Murphy allegedly also belonged to private dogfighting Facebook groups used to share fight results, buy and sell fighting dogs and exchange information on training and conditioning fighting dogs, among other things, Levy said. T

Prosecutors said those Facebook groups used by Murphy discussed the results of dogfights, injuries sustained by fighting dogs, as well as breeding dogs.

According to the indictment, Murphy had numerous items in his Hanson home associated with using dogs for an illegal animal fighting operation, including intravenous infusion equipment; syringes; antibiotics; injectable anabolic steroids; injectable corticosteroids; a skin stapler; forceps; equipment used to train dogs, including a treadmill, a slat mill, a carpet mill, and a flirt pole; dog training and fighting literature; a hanging digital scale used to weigh dogs for matches; written training regimens; break sticks, used to separate fighting dogs; and a breeding stand used to immobilize female dogs during breeding to prevent harm while mating.

The United States also filed a civil forfeiture complaint against 13 pit bull-type dogs, seized in June 2023 from Murphy’s residence and another residence in Townsend.

As alleged in the civil forfeiture complaint, several of the seized dogs had evidence of scarring, Levy said. The dogs are currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, and being cared for by a USMS-contractor.

At both the Hanson and Townsend locations where the dogs were seized, Levy said, several items commonly associated with an illegal dogfighting operation were found, including training equipment; veterinary supplies; dog fighting literature, DVDs, and/or CD-ROMs; kennels used to house dogs individually; and break sticks, which dogfighters use to force open a dog’s bite onto another dog’s body, specifically at the termination of a fight or while training.

The civil forfeiture complaint also alleges that Murphy communicated with other dogfighters via Facebook where they discussed the results of dogfights, injuries sustained by fighting dogs, as well as breeding dogs, Levy said.

According to prosecutors, Murphy’s Facebook accounts contained a photo of a pit bull-type dog with scarring and discolorations on its head and leg consistent with that of dogfighting, a photo of a pit bull-type dog restrained in a breeding stand, and videos that depicted pit bull-type dogs physically tethered to treadmill-like-devices commonly used to physically condition dogs in preparation for a dogfight.

One video allegedly depicted what appears to be live bait placed at the end of the mill to entice the pit bull-type dog to run faster and harder, prosecutors said.

To report animal fighting crimes, please contact your local law enforcement or the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Inspector General complaint hotline at: https://usdaoig.oversight.gov/hotline or 1-800-424-9121.

The charges of possessing animals for use in an animal fighting venture each provide for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

