At least 6 people injured in overnight crash on the Mass. Pike in Westboro

WESTBORO, Mass. — At least six people were injured in an overnight crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westboro, officials said.

The crash happened on the westbound side of I-90, where firefighters and EMTs rushed to the scene, helping six people, including two who were reportedly trapped in the wreckage, according to the Westboro Fire Department.

The crash temporarily shut down the Pike, but it has since reopened.

A Boston 25 News photographer was also on the scene shortly after the crash happened around midnight.

Westboro fire officials say that the crash happened at mile marker 105, one mile after the exit for Interstate 495.

Part of the tractor-trailer ended up in the woods. R &L Carriers, a freight shipping company based in Ohio, owns the tractor-trailer.

Boston 25 News is working to get updates on the people involved.

The Wednesday morning commute in the area will not be impacted.

U/D Massachusetts Turnpike- Westborough Rescue 1, Truck 1, Hopkinton Rescue 1, Hopkinton Engine 2, and six ambulances working on six patients, two heavily trapped. One lane is open westbound. pic.twitter.com/LxypksJ6kW — Westborough Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) October 23, 2024

Westborough and Hopkinton Firefighters Re working a major crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound at the 105 mile marker. The Turnpike is closed. @WBZTraffic @lbostonfk @WCVB @telegramdotcom pic.twitter.com/RlaIiKgn8p — Westborough Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) October 23, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

