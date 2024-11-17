Six people displaced following overnight fire in Dorchester

BOSTON — Six people have been displaced following an overnight fire in Dorchester.

According to Boston Fire, around 12:05 a.m. crews were called to a multi-family home on Draper Street for a second alarm fire on the first and second floors.

Upon arrival, fire crews began an aggressive interior and exterior attack using multiple ground ladders and hoses.

There are no injuries to report, but six people have been displaced.

Damages to the home are estimated at $350,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

