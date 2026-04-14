Single bullet found in toilet at Nashua High School South

NASHUA, NH — A single bullet has been found at a high school in Nashua.

According to police, officers were made aware of the bullet found in a toilet at Nashua High School South.

A shelter-in-place has been lifted, and there will be an increased police presence for the remainder of the day.

Police say at this time there is no active threat, and students and staff are safe.

There will be an increased police presence at the school as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group