Simple, cheap ways to save money on your heating bill this winter

Now that colder weather is settling in, you may be tempted to nudge the thermostat up a couple of degrees.

The problem is, after a couple of weeks, you’ll really see the difference in your utility bills.

Patty Di Guilio administers the Weatherization Program for Action Housing, an organization that helps people in underserved communities make cost-effective home improvements. They work to keep the cold out, the heat in, and costs down.

Action Housing technicians use a high-tech blower door to check for air leaks, but you can do it yourself.

Use your hands to check for drafts around door frames and windows.

Got drafts? Here are some low-cost fixes:

Wrap your windows using a window insulation shrink kit. Most hardware stores sell them for about $5.

Use a blow dryer to shrink-wrap it to your windows.

“They’re cheap and they do make a difference,” said Di Guilio.

In an average-sized home, shrink-wrapped windows can save up to $20 per window every winter, according to Energy Star and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Caulk any gaps around the frame. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates caulking can save up to 20% off your heating bill. For the average Pittsburgh home, that’s a $30 monthly savings.

“By keeping your system cleaned and maintained properly, it’s gonna keep your bills lower,” said Zac Zeigler, VP of Harold Zeigler Heating and Cooling.

According to a report by the EPA, just a tiny bit of dust in your system’s heating coils can reduce efficiency by 20%.

And don’t forget your furnace filters.

“Many customers don’t know where the filters are. They don’t realize they have a filter, and it even needs changed more than once a year,” said Zeigler.

Changing your filters can save you 5%, or about $10 monthly.

Your thermostat setting can make a huge difference. If you are out of your house during the day, DiGuilio suggests turning the heat down to 60 degrees.

“Lowering your thermostat seven to 10 degrees for eight hours a day can save you up to 10% on your fuel costs.”

That’s a savings of $15 a month.

Finally, DiGuilo suggests letting Mother Nature heat things up.

“You want to open your blinds and your curtains on a sunny day, especially on south-facing windows to allow that sunlight to come in and help.”

If you need help paying for your heating bills this season, you may qualify for assistance. Massachusetts residents can learn more at: https://www.mass.gov/home-energy-assistance-programs.

