Significant commuter rail delays after man struck, killed by train in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A person was fatally struck by an MBTA commuter rail train in Brockton on Tuesday morning, causing significant delays along the Middleboro Line, officials said.

An investigation determined that a man was struck on the tracks near Brockton Station just before 5:15 a.m., according to Transit police.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trains were held at nearby stations and buses operated between Brockton and Campello stations and Braintree while emergency crews worked at the scene.

Shortly before 7:10 a.m., trains started to operate through Brockton on one track at a reduced speed.

“Delays will still occur due to police activity on the right of way in Brockton,” the MBTA said in a post on X.

Investigators noted that foul play is not suspected in the man’s death.

State police detectives assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office are assisting Transit police with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

