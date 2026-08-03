‘Shower of sparks’: Downed power lines force train evacuations in Boston

BOSTON — A late-night disruption forced passengers to evacuate trains on the MBTA’s Blue Line.

The incident occurred after a wire came down near Orient Heights Station in East Boston, prompting officials to suspend train service between Wonderland and Bowdoin.

Shuttle buses were brought in to transport passengers while crews responded to the scene.

Passengers on stopped trains were evacuated and walked to safety after service in both directions was halted.

“It was a shower of orange sparks,” one passenger recalled. “You just had this intense smell of burning metal.”

Boston firefighters responded to the scene, but crews cleared a short time later. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the downed wire was not immediately known.

Service has since been restored on the Blue Line.

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