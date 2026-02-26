Showcase Cinema de Lux in Randolph shutting down after this weekend

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Roll credits, Randolph.

Moviegoers in the Norfolk County town will soon have to travel a bit further to immerse themselves in the silver screen.

Showcase Cinema de Lux in Randolph has announced that its last full day of screening will be this Sunday, March 1.

“It has been our pleasure to serve the Randolph community. Sunday, March 1st, will be the last full day of cinema operations at Showcase Cinema de Lux Randolph,” a statement on the location’s website reads. “We truly thank you for your dedicated patronage and hope to welcome you to one of our nearby locations.”

The Randolph location is one of several Showcase Cinemas in the New England area that have turned off their projectors in the past year.

Phoenix Theaters is expected move into the old Showcase location at Patriot Place in Foxboro this summer.

The Showcase location at Providence Place also changed hands to Apple Cinemas this past fall.

Showcase Cinemas opened the Randolph location in 1998.

Seven Showcase locations in Massachusetts are still up and running: Chestnut Hill, Hanover, Dedham, Millbury, Lowell, North Attleboro and Woburn.

©2026 Cox Media Group