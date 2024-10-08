Shopping Amazon Prime Days? Expert tips to avoid buying debt ahead of the holidays

The kickoff to holiday shopping isn’t waiting until Black Friday. Amazon Prime Days, which offer online shoppers a range of steals and deals, are set for Tuesday and Wednesday, October 8th and 9th.

But financial experts warn not all may be what it seems.

“I think the best advice here is don’t be quick to click,” says financial planner and Busy Kids CEO Gregg Murset, adding he often sees deal-seeking shoppers get in over their heads.

“What I typically see people doing is overspending,” Murset tells Boston 25 News. “Of course, that’s the fun thing to do, right? We go into Amazon Prime Day, you get all excited, you wander around the website and you buy stuff that you probably shouldn’t buy.

Buy now, pay later programs have become increasingly popular in recent years, especially as inflation soared in 2021 and 2022. A Bankrate survey last April found more than 1 in 3 Americans have used a buy now, pay later service.

The survey also found 56% of users encountered issues, like overspending and missing payments.

“We have to be really careful about this debt situation,” Murset said. “You can get on that treadmill [of making payments] and never really get off, especially with interest rates at 25%, on average. That’s a big problem.”

While buy now, pay later services can be helpful, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says they should only be used with a full understanding of the services requirements.

Miss a payment, and the CFPB says you could face late fees, the lender could freeze your account to stop other purchases, and you could be turned over to a debt collector.

“Consumer debt is at an all time high, like $1.4 trillion on credit cards,” Murset said. “This is a big problem.”

The upcoming holidays may offer better deals, he adds, which is one more reason to shop wisely.

Murset encourages shoppers to pay with a debit card instead of a credit card. Tying purchases to cash in a bank account can help shoppers stay on budget and avoid taking on additional debt to cover expenses.

For those who use a credit card, Murset says it’s important to pay off the balance in full and on time each month to avoid late fees and accruing interest on any remaining balance.

