Shooting in Worcester causes large police investigation

WORCESTER, Mass. — A police investigation is underway at a Worcester apartment complex.

According to Worcester police, on Monday morning around 5:10 a.m. officers were dispatched to a Henry Terrace address for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located two gunshot victims.

Both were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

The shooting is under investigation by police and no arrests have been made.

Worcester Police say two people were shot and located at this apartment building on Henry Terrace this morning. Both have non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting is under investigation. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/n1jKt2gpMx — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) September 2, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

