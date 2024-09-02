Local

Shooting in Worcester causes large police investigation

By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News
WORCESTER, Mass. — A police investigation is underway at a Worcester apartment complex.

According to Worcester police, on Monday morning around 5:10 a.m. officers were dispatched to a Henry Terrace address for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located two gunshot victims.

Both were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

The shooting is under investigation by police and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

