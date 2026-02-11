Shooting investigation underway in Charlestown

BOSTON — A shooting investigation is underway in Charlestown.

According to Boston police, around 9:31 pm. officers responded to the area of Monument Street for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found ballistic evidence in the area of 161 Bunker Hill Street.

Officers also located ballistic damage to an apartment building.

There are no reported injuries, and no arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

