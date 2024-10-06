1 injured, 2 in custody after shooting in Canton, police say

CANTON — One person was injured and two people were taken into custody following a shooting in Canton on Sunday afternoon, authorities said

Officers were called to the scene of the shooting at a housing complex on Arboretum Way. Photos from the scene showed a large emergency presence.

One male has been confirmed injured, while two other males have been taken into custody. The injured male was assisted by medical staff and rushed to a Boston Hospital.

Canton Police Chief Helena Rafferty reported that the incident was domestic-related and not two random parties.

Boston 25′s Litsa Pappas is at the scene with crews as investigations are still ongoing.

BREAKING: Canton police investigating shooting on Arboretum Way that injured one person. 2 people are in custody. Still an active scene @boston25 pic.twitter.com/cLW2sZFKFe — Litsa Pappas (@LitsaPappas) October 6, 2024

