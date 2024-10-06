Local

1 injured, 2 in custody after shooting in Canton, police say

By Boston25News.com Staff

CANTON — One person was injured and two people were taken into custody following a shooting in Canton on Sunday afternoon, authorities said

Officers were called to the scene of the shooting at a housing complex on Arboretum Way. Photos from the scene showed a large emergency presence.

One male has been confirmed injured, while two other males have been taken into custody. The injured male was assisted by medical staff and rushed to a Boston Hospital.

Canton Police Chief Helena Rafferty reported that the incident was domestic-related and not two random parties.

Boston 25′s Litsa Pappas is at the scene with crews as investigations are still ongoing.

We will update you when further information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

