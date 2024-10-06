1 injured, 2 in custody after shooting in Canton, police say

CANTON — One person was injured and two people were taken into custody following a shooting in Canton on Sunday afternoon, authorities said
Officers were called to the scene of the shooting at a housing complex on Arboretum Way. Photos from the scene showed a large emergency presence.
One male has been confirmed injured, while two other males have been taken into custody. The injured male was assisted by medical staff and rushed to a Boston Hospital.
Canton Police Chief Helena Rafferty reported that the incident was domestic-related and not two random parties.
