Shooting in Brighton injures one person, police say

BOSTON — Police are investigating a shooting in Boston’s Brighton neighborhood.

According to authorities, a person was shot in the leg in the area of 282 North Beacon Street just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

The victim was transported to an area hospital. Their condition remains unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

