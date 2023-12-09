Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million 10-year contract with Dodgers

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani agreed Saturday to a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The deal was announced after days of speculation where the unique, two-way star would continue his career after six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.
“This is a unique, historic contract for a unique, historic player,” Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo of CAA Sports, said in a statement. “He is excited to begin this partnership, and he structured his contract to reflect a true commitment from both sides to long-term success.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
