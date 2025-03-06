‘Shocking’: Boston police seek home invaders who posed as city workers, held gun to man’s head

BOSTON — Police in Boston on Thursday are continuing to search for a pair of armed invaders who they say posed as city workers to gain entry to a home before allegedly restraining a man and holding him at gunpoint.

Officers responded to the incident around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4, at 447 Adams Street in the city’s Dorchester section. According to police, the suspects posed as city workers to gain entry into the home of an elderly victim. Once inside, they restrained the victim and “attempted to place a piece of gray duct tape over his mouth,” according to the police report.

The victim told police that when he tried to break free, one of the suspects pointed a gun at his head.

The first suspect is described as a white male with a heavy build, wearing a high-visibility neon yellow jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt featuring an American flag print, a white hard-shell helmet, dark jeans, black sneakers with white soles, and a black mask. He was also carrying a black cinch bag with white drawstrings.

The second suspect is described as a light-skinned male with a thin build, wearing a reversible navy blue, white, and red knit Red Sox winter hat, a matte black puffer jacket, dark blue jeans, black sneakers, and a black mask.

Neighbors are now on high alert.

Armed home invaders

“That’s scary because it’s like ok, making sure we put a note out to our group alright, no one let people in and stuff like that, that’s kind of where my first thought goes,” said Zac Lyons, who lives nearby.

According to the police report, the victim says that after a brief struggle, one of the suspects “picked up a fan from the floor and threw it at the victim before fleeing from the apartment.”

The victim also says he suffered “bruising on both of his hands and wrists, light bruising on his face, and a few cuts on his right ear from the incident.”

Now, the Boston Police continue their search for these suspects.

“I feel safe here, so it’s shocking to see,” said Lyons.

According to the surveillance video, the suspects were only inside the building for about 6 minutes.

If you have any information that can help police catch these suspects, call the Boston Police Detectives at 617-343-4742.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

