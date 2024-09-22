‘She’s a hero’: Bone marrow donor drives 13 hours to meet NH boy she helped save

NEW HAMPSHIRE — A New Hampshire boy diagnosed with a rare brain disorder six years ago is now thriving thanks to a bone marrow donor—living 700 miles away. The pair finally met for the first time, and there was no shortage of hugs and gratitude.

“It’s nice to finally meet you, sorry I’m going to cry,” said Jessica Carroll, the bone marrow donor for Grady Smith.

Jessica Carroll drove thirteen hours to finally meet the boy she helped save and his family.

“Thank you,” said Jeffrey Smith, as he hugged Jessica.

“It’s mind-blowing I can’t believe today is happening, it’s really cool,” said Grady Smith.

Grady smith was diagnosed with Adreno Leuko dystrophy, or ALD, in August of 2018. The genetic disease damages the nerves in the brain and it can be deadly if it’s not caught early. Since Grady’s disorder was caught late, doctors didn’t know if treatment was an option. But Grady’s family never gave up hope and the race was on to find a bone marrow donor. That’s where Jessica—living in Southfield Michigan--would unknowingly become Grady’s hero.

“I actually registered on the donation list by going to a fundraiser that a boy was having, just a random thing I did with a friend,” said Carroll. “And I got on the list and a few years later they called. There was just no way I could say no, they said I could take the day and I took the day, and took about five minutes I called back and left a voicemail and said alright I’m ready to do it lets do it.”

What typically is a three-month process—was fast-forwarded to three weeks due to the urgency of treating the disorder.

“Somebody could say you know what I’m busy right now I’ve got other things going on I can’t do this, and she took her time, and saved a life,” said Jeffrey.

When it was determined Jessica was a match, she quickly went through the process.

“It wasn’t super painful but it made you sick,” said Carroll. “I was running a fever for three to four days, I had headaches, I tried working but I couldn’t work I felt very, very run down.”

But in the end—Jessica said she would do it again and encourages everyone to register and become a donor.

“You can change a life, I’m so grateful I was able to change Grady’s life, I was able to save him and keep him with us today and keep him with his family,” said Carroll.

After a long delay due to COVID, Grady couldn’t wait to see his hero in person.

“It’s crazy I’m very thankful for to meet this woman,” said Grady.

The pair—now share a life-long connection and Grady’s family can’t find enough words to thank Jessica for her selfless contribution.

“It really makes you think about life and you realize how precious it is and we wouldn’t have this moment if it wasn’t for Jessica—I wouldn’t have my son if it wasn’t for Jessica,” said Jeffrey. “She’s a hero, she really is, she’s a hero, she saved a life of a little boy who’s thriving.”

Grady’s mother said there is a simple test doctors can do at birth to detect ALD in babies before it gets worse.

Since Boston 25 first reported on Grady’s condition, the family pushed to help get a law passed in New Hampshire that tests all boys for ALD. She is still working to get the same law in Massachusetts.

