Shelter in place lifted following shots fired investigation in NH neighborhood

By Litsa Pappas, Boston 25 News and Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News
NASHUA, N.H. — Police in Nashua have lifted a shelter in place order in the Bellcrest Road area following an hourslong investigation into a shooting.

“There is heavy police presence for a report of gunshots in the area,” police said in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the incident is “contained” within a single home.

“We will update the public when the incident is under control,” police said.

Around 4:30 p.m., Nashua authorities gave the all-clear for people to return to their homes. They do not believe there is a threat to the public.

“The investigation is still ongoing and a police presence will remain in the area until the investigation is completed,” police posted on X.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

