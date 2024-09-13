Shelter-in-place order in NH town lifted, ‘armed and dangerous’ man sought by police identified

HILLSBORO, N.H. — A shelter-in-place order that was issued Thursday in a New Hampshire town amid a search for an “armed and dangerous” man was lifted early Friday morning, although the suspect remained on the run, authorities said.

The Hillsboro Police Department issued the order as officers scoured the area near Emerald Lake for 32-year-old Tae Potwin, who fled on foot when officers tried to apprehend him.

Potwin, also known as Tae Bacon, is wanted in Oklahoma for possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, failure to appear, and narcotics trafficking, according to Hillsboro police.

Tae Potwin (Tae Potwin -- Hillsboro Police Department)

Police said Potwin has ties to Hillsboro and Lebanon and “should not be approached by the public.” He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

As of Friday morning, Hillsboro residents were permitted to resume normal activities, however, the public was urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

“As we work diligently to ensure the safety of the community and locate the individual, your cooperation and awareness are crucial during this time,” police wrote in an updated statement.

Anyone with information on Potwin’s whereabouts is urged to contact Hillsboro police at 603-464-5512.

The shelter-in-place order has been lifted, allowing residents to resume their normal activities. However, the public is... Posted by Hillsboro NH Police Department on Thursday, September 12, 2024

**News Release** Hillsboro, NH – September 12, 2024 Law enforcement officers attempted to apprehend Tae Potwin, also... Posted by Hillsboro NH Police Department on Thursday, September 12, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group