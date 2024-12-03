‘She froze’: Witnesses rush to help driver struck by Commuter Rail train on South Shore

ABINGTON, Mass. — The driver of a minivan is expected to recover from her injuries after being hit by an MBTA Commuter Rail train in Abington.

The impact happened around 3:12 p.m. Monday at North Avenue and Railroad Street.

MBTA Transit Police said the safety grade crossing equipment was working when the minivan was hit and dragged down the tracks.

Neighbors told Boston 25 News that they could hear the train’s horn blaring before the crash.

“She pulled onto the tracks, and the things came down. She tried to back up,” said Sean O’Malley. “She froze. She was scared.”

Several people in the area rushed to help the 45-year-old driver right after it happened.

“That was probably the most traumatic thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Sean Durfee. “You see a car like that. How do you think anyone makes it?”

Durfee assisted his friend who cut the airbag that had deployed in the woman’s vehicle.

“I was grabbing him because the car was on a slant,” he said. “Her eyes were open and moving around.”

The crash impacted commuter rail service on the Kingston Line for hours.

Crews hoisted the Chrysler Pacifica out of a ditch next to the railroad tracks more than three hours after the impact.

Boston 25 News has reported on safety concerns at this same commuter rail crossing and six others in Abington.

In March of 2023, engineers from Trafinfo recommended the town and MBTA update all signs and pavement markings, install pedestrian gates in certain areas to prevent people from trying to walk across, and improve lighting.

