Woman hospitalized after MBTA train hits SUV in Abington, buses replacing commuter rail service

ABINGTON, Mass. — A woman was hospitalized after a train hit an SUV Monday night. The crash also shut down commuter rail trains and several roads in Abington.

A 45-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the SUV she was in was hit by an MBTA commuter rail train on the tracks near North Avenue and Railroad Street around 3:00 p.m., according to MBTA Transit Police.

Roads are closed and commuter rail trains are paused due to the crash.

Police say the area near the railroad crossing, as well as nearby Birch Street, are all closed as crews and respond to the crash.

The MBTA says riders should expect delays on the commuter rail in the Abington area and that shuttle bus service will be available for the Kingston line between Weymouth and Whitman.

⚠️ Kingston Line Trains will be accommodated by shuttle bus service between South Weymouth and Whitman due to a road vehicle on the right of way. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) December 2, 2024

The safety grade crossing equipment was working at the time of the crash, according to MBTA Transit Police.

