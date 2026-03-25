‘Sharp tool’ used in fight at Worcester Tech

A “sharp tool” was used in a fight at school on Wednesday at Worcester Technical High School, according to the principal.

The physical altercation happened between two 9th grade students.

“The situation was quickly broken up and all students involved are safe,” he said in a statement. There were no reported injuries.

The Worcester Police Department responded to the school and are investigating.

“First, please know that the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority,” he said.

“We always want to make sure our students and staff feel safe physically and emotionally in school, where they are here to learn and thrive.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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