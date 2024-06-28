‘Shame on you’: Tensions hit boiling point as O’Keefe, Read supporters clash outside court

DEDHAM, Mass. — Tensions boiled over outside Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court on Friday afternoon as supporters of Karen Read and John O’Keefe clashed amid uncertainty surrounding the jurors inside who were ordered by the judge to get back to deliberating the Mansfield woman’s fate.

Four people holding signs that read, “Karen Read killed a man!,” Karen Read is guilty!,” “This is about Officer John O’Keefe, not you!,” and “Rot in jail,” stirred up emotions as they strolled through a sea of pink-shirted Read supporters.

The pink shirts then rallied together, shouting, “Free Karen Read, as the sign-holding group marched down the sidewalk and chanted, “Shame on you.”

This is the first time since the Read murder trial started two months ago that supporters of Read and O’Keefe have collided outside court.

The tense behavior came shortly after the jury foreperson told Judge Beverly Cannone that jurors hadn’t “been unable to reach a unanimous verdict.”

Cannone ultimately ordered the jurors back to the jury room, saying they hadn’t been deliberating for a sufficient amount of time.

Boston 25′s Daniel Coates reported that energy among Read supporters outside the court had “totally dropped” with some saying, “I can’t believe this.”

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe with her car and leaving him for dead in the snow in Canton in January 2022, but the defense has made a case that she is being framed.

#WATCH: 4 non-supporters just stormed through the Karen Read crowd calling for a guilty verdict. They were quickly pushed back.



Read supporters rallied together, chanting “Free Karen Read” as a response.



First time we’ve seen the two sides collide outside court. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/eisRSqv4rt — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) June 28, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

