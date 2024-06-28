Live updates: Day 4 of jury deliberations in Karen Read murder trial

Jury deliberation in the Karen Read murder trial enters its fourth day.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe with her car and leaving him for dead in the snow in Canton in January 2022, but the defense has made a case that she is being framed.

Jurors are deciding whether Read is guilty or not guilty of second-degree murder, which in Massachusetts is punishable by life in prison with the possibility of parole. Read also faces lesser charges of manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence, punishable by five to 20 years, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, punishable by up to 10 years.

Jurors have been deliberating for about 16 hours at this point.

They are considering three charges against Read: second-degree murder, manslaughter while driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Thursday both sides including Read and her team only entered the courtroom twice, once in the morning when the jury arrived and again at the end of the day when they were sent home.

Former state prosecutor and defense attorney Marty Kane said you’re generally looking for a quick verdict as a defense attorney and said he would have expected it sooner.

“They have heard six weeks, seven weeks of trial, 60, 70 witnesses. They respect their obligation as jurors, and they are going to be diligent, go through all that evidence, marshal the evidence, and come back with a unanimous verdict,” said Kane.

Kane also reminds it’s the job of the foreperson to make sure the group of jurors comes to a consensus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

