Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of southern New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a severe thunderstorm warning in our area.

This alert is in effect for Southwestern Rockingham and Hillsborough counties in southern New Hampshire until 3:45 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 7/28 3:45PM. This is a dangerous storm. Seek shelter and stay with @Boston25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/M0B3Ew01Lq — A.J. Mastrangelo (@AJ_Mast_WX) July 28, 2026

Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

“Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” the National Weather Service warned.

Locations impacted by the warning include Manchester, Nashua, Derry, Henniker, Merrimack, Salem, Bedford, Milford, Hooksett, Amherst, Litchfield, Hollis, Peterborough, New Boston, Antrim, Mont Vernon, Greenfield, Lyndeborough, Francestown, and Bennington.

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Online Resources:

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