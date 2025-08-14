Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a severe thunderstorm warning in our area.

This alert is in effect for Southwestern Suffolk County, Norfolk County, Southern Middlesex County, Northwestern Bristol County, and Northern Plymouth County until 8:00 p.m.

Areas that are likely to be impacted include: Boston, Brockton, Quincy, Taunton, Weymouth, Braintree, Randolph, Franklin, North Attleborough, Norwood, Milton, Stoughton, Bridgewater, Marshfield, Attleboro, Dedham, Walpole, Mansfield, Middleborough, and Easton.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 8/14 8:00PM. Seek shelter immediately and stay with Boston 25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/E5y8ri6Pl9 — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) August 14, 2025

The National Weather Service says to expect “60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail,” alongside damage to trees and power lines.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Brockton MA, Quincy MA and Taunton MA until 8:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/nF6EjvzUXM — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 14, 2025

WATCH THE FORECAST | INTERACTIVE RADAR | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow our Boston 25 Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Kevin Lemanowicz | Shiri Spear | Tucker Antico | Vicki Graf

Stay Informed:

Utilize MEMA’s real-time power outage viewer to stay informed about current power outages in your community and region, and across the state, including information from utility companies about restoration times.

Utilize MEMA’s live weather radar and forecasting tools.

MassDOT | MBTA | Logan Airport | Amtrak

Online Resources:

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency - on Facebook and Twitter

Mass211

Federal Emergency Management Agency

National Weather Service/Boston

National Weather Service/Albany, NY

©2025 Cox Media Group