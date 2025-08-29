Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a severe thunderstorm warning in our area.

This warning is in effect for Bristol County in southeastern Massachusetts until 1:45 p.m., as well as Kent, Providence, and Bristol counties in Rhode Island, according to the National Weather Service.

Impacted areas include Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, Taunton, East Providence, Cumberland, North Providence, West Warwick, Johnston, Attleboro, Easton, Lincoln, Central Falls, Norton, Somerset, Barrington, Swansea, Seekonk, and Rehoboth.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Providence RI, Cranston RI and Pawtucket RI until 1:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/O8vX7Zhwxl — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 29, 2025

The NWS warned of 60 mph wind gusts and to expect tree and power line damage.

