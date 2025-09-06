Severe storms in Mass. on Saturday with threats of wind damage, flooding, possible tornado

DEDHAM, Mass. — Severe weather on Saturday could bring storms with wind damage, flooding, and the threat of a possible tornado.

The highest risk for severe storms is across western Massachusetts, Worcester County, and the Merrimack Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Boston 25 News Meteorologist Tucker Antico warned that the peak of the storms is expected between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The North Shore and Boston have a chance to see rain after dark, but storms will have weakened at this point.

Temperatures in the mid-80s and humid conditions will fuel an afternoon front, packing the ingredients for summer storms west and north of Boston.

“Wind and flooding are my greatest concerns, and you heard me mention tornado, and it is a day where although it is a low threat, it’s very much there,” said Antico during his Saturday morning forecast.

Sunday is shaping up to be drab, with plenty of moisture in the forecast.

Because it will be cooler and less humid, severe weather isn’t a concern, but southern New England is in for cloudy skies and on-and-off showers.

For the latest forecast updates, stay tuned to Boston 25 News on-air and online.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group