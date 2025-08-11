Several people rescued from apartment building fire in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — People trapped, and one person even jumped out the window from a fire in an apartment building in Somerville.

The fire broke out late Sunday night in an apartment building on Powder House Boulevard.

The chief tells Boston 25 News that when firefighters arrived on scene, there was heavy fire on the second floor. He said they had several people who were trapped. He says firefighters rescued two people from the third floor using their ladder.

A firefighter found another person unconscious in the bathroom on the second floor. And then there was someone who jumped out a window.

“Another resident had actually dragged a mattress that I believe maybe had been out for the rubbish and put it down before the person jumped, and also a deputy chief helped break the woman’s fall when she fell, so I think that sort of prevented some more serious injuries from occurring,” said Somerville Fire Chief Charles Breen.

The person who jumped out of the window was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. The chief says the person who was found unconscious was taken to the hospital with burns and smoke inhalation and is in serious condition. One firefighter also suffered a minor injury.

“There were multiple people hanging out windows, people screaming,” said Breen. “The tremendous effort was done by the fire department, the police department was here also assisting us. It was just a tremendous effort by all involved. A lot of work had to happen in a very short period of time in order to get people out of this building safely.”

The Red Cross came out to help all those residents who were forced out. There were nine units impacted but right now it’s unclear just how many people had to evacuate. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

