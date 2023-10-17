Several New England states among the most educated in the country, study finds

With over 250 colleges and universities, New England has long been known as a hotbed of higher education. And a new study has found that those college graduates stick around, making New England one of the most educated regions in the country.

The new survey from WalletHub uses two key dimensions, Educational Attainment and Quality of Education, alongside 18 metrics such as Adults Aged 25 or older with varying degrees of educational attainment and quality of school system.

Massachusetts took home the gold medal with an 83.03 rating out of 100. Maryland finished 2nd with a 76.73 score. Connecticut and Vermont rank 3rd and 4th with scores of 72.06 and 71.40 respectively.

New Hampshire also earned a spot in the Top 10 with a 67.20 total score.

Rhode Island narrowly missed the Top 10, finishing 12th with a 58.61 score.

Maine was the lowest-ranked New England state, (55.94 total score) but still finished in the Top 20.

Massachusetts boasts both the highest percentage of residents with a bachelor’s degree and the highest number of residents with a graduate degree. Additionally, Massachusetts schools have the highest average university quality rating.

West Virginia was the lowest-ranked state in the US, finishing with a 22.40 total score.

